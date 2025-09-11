Perak passes amendments to Islamic religious administration enactment

IPOH: The Perak State Assembly unanimously passed the Administration of the Religion of Islam (Perak) Enactment (Amendment) Bill 2025 to ensure more efficient regulation of Islamic educational institutions.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad stated that the amendment aligns with the Control of Islamic Religious School Enactment (Perak) Bill 2025 passed the previous day.

“The proposed amendment prevents duplication of provisions relating to Islamic religious schools in two separate laws while ensuring greater consistency and conflict-free implementation,“ he said during the state assembly sitting.

Saarani, who is also Kota Tampan assemblyman, explained that several amendments were made to the Administration of the Religion of Islam (Perak) Enactment 2004, particularly Section 109 and Subsection 111(2).

“These amendments remove provisions related to the state religious council’s authority to register schools and make regulations on school administration and Islamic teaching activities.”

He clarified that these provisions have been improved and incorporated into the new Control of Islamic Religious School Enactment.

“Both provisions were removed as the Control of Islamic Religious School Enactment 1996 is no longer applicable and has been repealed with the new bill’s implementation.”

The Assembly had unanimously passed the Control of Islamic Religious School Enactment (Perak) Bill 2025 the previous day to strengthen, coordinate, and streamline Islamic educational institution administration.

The sitting was adjourned to a date to be determined later. – Bernama