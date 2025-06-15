Perak PMR 2025: 183, including two PwDs, secure employment

LUMUT: Two persons with disabilities (PwDs) were among 183 applicants who successfully secured jobs after passing interview sessions held during the MYFutureJobs Career Carnival at the Perak MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 at Lumut Waterfront, here.

Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) Teluk Intan branch manager S. Mageswari said that the PMR 2025 programme offered approximately 1,793 job opportunities across various fields and employment sectors nationwide.

“Over the past two days, and including today, the third day, the response has been very encouraging, with many job seekers attending the interview sessions. For Perak PMR 2025, we have engaged 14 employers who are offering job placements,” she said.

“As of Friday and Saturday, a total of 318 candidates attended interview sessions, with 183 successfully securing jobs. Another 43 candidates are awaiting second interviews, which will be conducted at the respective employers’ premises,” she said when met here today.

She added that among the top five employers offering the highest number of vacancies are Malayan Flour Mills Sdn Bhd, Malakoff Corporation Berhad, YTY Industry Sdn Bhd, Lagenda Properties Berhad, and KPJ Seri Manjung Specialist Hospital.

“On the third day today, we are offering various job categories, including positions in the operations sector, manufacturing industry, professional roles, and service fields, particularly in delivery,” she said.

Mageswari added that the categories of job applicants have also been expanded beyond just graduates and career switchers, to include PwDs and individuals aged 50 and above.

“In fact, through MYFutureJobs, we have implemented initiatives nationwide. Many have participated, and we’ve brought programmes into rural and remote areas.

“Therefore, we encourage the public to come forward and seize this opportunity. Now, it is up to them to secure the jobs being offered,” he said.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) engineering graduate Muhammad Harun Hafiz Shaarani, 25, said the career carnival held at PMR 2025 in Perak was very helpful for him in his job search.

Having graduated last year in electrical engineering, he took the opportunity to attend interview sessions offered by participating companies on the final day of PMR.

“There are actually many job opportunities in Malaysia, we just need to explore them diligently.

“In my opinion, the claim that there are no jobs is inaccurate. Perhaps students in this country need to be more strategic in choosing fields of study that align with national workforce needs,” he said.

Perak is the second location to host the large-scale PMR initiative, a result of strategic collaboration between the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU) of the Prime Minister’s Department, which serves as the main secretariat, and the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), as the lead ministry.