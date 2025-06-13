LUMUT: Set against the scenic backdrop of the sea, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) is offering a unique and interactive experience to visitors of the Perak MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 at the Lumut Waterfront.

Departing from the usual static displays, this edition of PMR gives the public a chance to ride in APM’s Sealegs amphibious boat - a high-tech New Zealand-made asset capable of operating on both land and water.

Bagan Datuk District APM Officer Capt (PA) Mohd Fazly Mohamad Zawawi said visitors only need to take part in a quiz at the APM booth to receive a coupon for the boat ride.

“We’re offering visitors the chance to board the boat from the Lumut public jetty, cruise along the Lumut Waterfront and return to the jetty,” he told Bernama.

Apart from the ride, visitors will also be briefed on the functions of the 7.1-metre tactical vehicle, which was specially mobilised from the Perak APM’s disaster asset fleet.

Mohd Fazly said the Perak APM currently maintains two units of the Sealegs boat, which are mobilised during disasters such as floods. The boats have previously been sent to the East Coast and Johor to assist in flood relief operations.

Bernama journalists had the opportunity to take a 20-minute ride on the vessel, cruising along the Lumut Waterfront and catching a glimpse of Royal Malaysian Navy combat vessels and Littoral Combat Ships anchored nearby.

Visitors can also try out rescue tools such as the power cutter, used to slice through concrete and metal during actual emergency operations.

“A total of 90 APM personnel are involved in this programme, including members of the Rapid Response Team (PASPA) from our headquarters. We’ve also brought in the Alpha Band from Bangi to perform busker-style entertainment,” he added.

Other attractions at the APM exhibition include safety education sessions featuring exotic animals such as snakes, brought in from the APM training centre.

The Perak PMR 2025 runs from 9 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday, while on Sunday, the event concludes at 6 pm. Government service booths are open from 9 am to 6 pm daily.

With the theme ‘Pendidikan Tinggi, Pemacu Negara MADANI’, the programme features over 200 services including knowledge-sharing sessions, exhibitions, health checks, advisory services, and various activities for all levels of society.