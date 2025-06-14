LUMUT: A total of 900 Agro MADANI baskets priced at RM15 each are available for visitors at the three-day Perak MADANI Rakyat (PMR) 2025 programme, which ends tomorrow, at the Lumut Waterfront.

Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) officer in Manjung, Mohamad Haspizul Abu Hassan, said 300 baskets containing fresh chicken, cabbage, spices and onions were provided each day.

“We estimate sales of 300 baskets per day for this Agro MADANI basket. Alhamdulillah, the response was overwhelming that we ran out of stock early yesterday.

“The four items in each basket are worth more than RM20, so we are cutting the price by RM5, especially for our customers during the Perak PMR 2025 programme,“ he said when met here today.

He said FAMA also brought agricultural produce from various parts of Perak, including Lekir Chokanan mango from the Manjung district, and pomelo from Tambun.

“The Chokanan mango is widely grown in the Lekir area in Manjung district. It has a sweet taste, even though the appearance on the outside may not look appealing.

“Today, the Chokanan mango is sold at RM5 per kilogram (kg), but if you buy three kilograms, you can get them for RM12. Usually, in the market, it is RM7 to RM8 per kilogram,“ he said.

The PMR 2025 Perak at Lumut Waterfront is open from 9 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday, while on Sunday, the program is scheduled to end at 6 pm. The government service stalls will operate every day until 6 pm.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to close the PMR 2025 in Perak on Sunday.

Perak is the second location for the large-scale PMR, the result of strategic cooperation between the Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) of the Prime Minister’s Department as the main secretariat and the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) as the lead ministry.