KUALA LUMPUR: The Perak MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 will be held on a large scale at Lumut Waterfront from June 13 to 15, featuring more than 200 government services for the public.

Ministry of Communications, deputy secretary-general (Telecommunications Infrastructure), Mano Verabathran, said the event will involve various federal and state agencies, including the MADANI Sale initiative, which offers essential items at discounts of 10 to 30 per cent.

“Visitors can take advantage of the discounted goods and also participate in walk-in interviews. Ten companies from different sectors will be present, offering around 1,000 job vacancies. We welcome job seekers to attend,” he said during Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme today.

Mano added that 36 booths will be set up to provide a wide range of government services, enabling visitors to carry out official matters during the three-day event.

“This initiative is part of the government’s continuous effort to bring services and policies closer to the people, while fostering greater public trust in the country’s direction,” he said.

He also noted that the programme offers the public a unique opportunity to engage directly with multiple government agencies under one roof.

This year, PMR is being held in two formats - large-scale and small-scale events. The first large-scale edition was held in Tawau, Sabah, from May 9 to 11, drawing over 192,000 visitors.

Perak is the second state to host the large-scale programme, organised through a strategic collaboration between the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU) under the Prime Minister’s Department and the Ministry of Higher Education as the lead ministry.

PMR 2025 in Lumut, themed “Pendidikan Tinggi, Pemacu Negara MADANI”, will run from 9am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and until 6pm on Sunday.

However, booths providing government services will operate only until 6pm daily throughout the programme.

As such, Mano urged the public to attend the event and witness the closing ceremony, which will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday.