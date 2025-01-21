Perak RTD issues 353 notices, seizes 21 motorcycles on first day of CNY Op

IPOH: The Perak Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 353 notices and seized 21 motorcycles on the first day of its special operation in conjunction with Chinese New Year at Jalan Tambun here today.

State RTD director Mohammad Yusoff Abustan said 1,025 inspections were conducted, comprising 927 motorcycles and 98 cars. The seized motorcycles violated Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said the majority of offences by motorcyclists involved not possessing a valid licence or road tax, and heavily modified vehicles.

“This special motorcycle operation addresses the issue that 60 to 75 percent of road accidents involve motorcyclists and pillion riders. The operation is meant to prioritise their safety,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Yusoff said RTD will continue deploying undercover officers posing as express bus passengers during the upcoming festive season.

Mohammad Yusoff added that this undercover operation will continue throughout the festive season to ensure express bus drivers comply with regulations, alongside routine inspections at four bus terminals in the state.

“The operation will run from Jan 20 to 28 before the Chinese New Year and resume from Jan 31 to Feb 9 to monitor, detect, and take action against road users violating regulations,“ he said.

He added that the focus would be on offences such as not possessing a competent driving licence, public service vehicle licence, and using mobile phones while driving.