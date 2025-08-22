Perak to present vape sales ban working paper next month

IPOH: A comprehensive working paper proposing a ban on electronic cigarette or vape sales in Perak will be presented at the State Executive Council meeting early next month.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs, and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan confirmed the working paper would focus on restricting local authorities from issuing vape sales licences.

“A blanket ban falls under the federal government jurisdiction, but the state government has the authority to prohibit the issuance of the licence to control the sales,” he told reporters after launching the state-level ‘Operasi Selamat Paru-Paru’ at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building.

Sivanesan added that Perak would become the fifth state to prohibit vape sales if the proposed ban receives approval from the state executive council.

The state government initially announced its intention to implement the vape ban in October following the Perak Health Department’s presentation of the working paper.

Sivanesan emphasised that this decision represents a proactive measure rather than a hasty reaction to protect public health from diseases associated with vape usage. – Bernama