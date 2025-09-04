Perak to table Islamic religious schools control bill at state assembly

IPOH: The Perak State Legislative Assembly will table the Islamic Religious Schools Control Enactment (Perak) 2025 and Islamic Religious Administration Enactment (Perak) (Amendment) 2025 bills during its upcoming sitting from September 9 to 11.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid confirmed that Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad will present both bills for consideration.

He announced that a 90-minute oral question-and-answer session would also take place during the assembly proceedings.

Security measures will be strictly enforced with all attendees required to display official passes and undergo security checks at the entrance.

A formal dress code will be mandatory for everyone entering the state assembly hall during the session.

The speaker invited public observers to apply for live proceedings access through the Perak State Assembly Portal or the State Assembly and State Executive Council Division.

Opposition leader Razman Zakaria remains suspended from attending the sitting as his six-month suspension period has not yet expired.

His suspension prohibits him from participating in all state assembly matters including special select committee meetings.

Razman may continue performing his constituency duties as an elected representative despite the assembly suspension.

The assembly suspended Razman on April 16 for six months following a motion passed that same day.

This action resulted from his referral to the State Assembly Rights and Privileges Committee on December 4 last year.

The committee investigated his false statement about the hoisting of China’s national flag in Teluk Intan on December 2, 2023. – Bernama