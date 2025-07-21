Perak urges faster Sungai Perak to Tasik Bukit Merah water transfer

IPOH: The Perak government has called on the Federal Government to speed up the Sungai Perak to Tasik Bukit Merah water transfer project to alleviate water shortages, particularly during dry spells.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad highlighted its importance for both agricultural and industrial needs.

Saarani stated, “Previously, our request for this project was specifically to resolve irrigation issues for paddy fields in northern Perak. However, now it’s not just about that. The purpose of this project also includes supporting the construction of a new water treatment plant (WTP), enabling us to supply water for KIGIP’s use, for people in northern Perak, and any surplus can be sold to Penang.”

The project aims to secure water supply for the Integrated Rubber Industrial Area (KIGIP) and surrounding communities while addressing irrigation challenges for paddy farmers.

Azhar Hashim, Deputy Chairman of Pertubuhan Persaudaraan Pesawah Malaysia (Pesawah), recently urged faster implementation to safeguard agricultural water supply.

On cloud seeding, Saarani noted that timing depends on MetMalaysia and NADMA’s assessment.

“For now, the Meteorological Department has advised that this is not the right time because of unpredictable wind directions which may affect whether the rain will fall into Tasik Bukit Merah. We don’t want the effort to be in vain.”

Farmers currently rely on river water managed by IADA as a stopgap measure. – Bernama