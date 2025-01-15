KANGAR: An assistant marriage registrar in Perlis pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to seven charges of accepting RM26,300 in bribes for processing foreign marriage registrations.

Mohd Isa Abdul Karim, 53, who also serves as an imam at a mosque in Kangar, entered the plea before Judge Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi after the charges were read to him.

On the first three charges, Mohd Isa is accused of accepting a total of RM11,100 through a Maybank account as payment for processing foreign marriage registrations at the Perlis Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAIPs) in violation of the Islamic Family Law Enactment 2006.

The offences allegedly took place at the Maybank branch in Pekan Kuala Perlis on Dec 5, 8, and 28 2022.

For the fourth to seventh charges, he is accused of receiving a total of RM15,200 through the same Maybank account as payment for similar acts, at the same Maybank branch on Jan 1, March 7, June 19, and Oct 24, 2023.

Mohd Isa was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The court granted him bail at RM10,000 with one surety, with additional conditions of surrendering his passport and reporting to the Perlis MACC office once a month. Case management was set for Feb 28.

Perlis MACC prosecuting officer S. Sujatha appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyers Ariff Azami Hussein and Zuhair Ahmad Zakuan.