Perlis BN confident of making a comback in GE16

KANGAR: Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir is confident that BN in Perlis will be able to regain control of the state in the 16th general election (GE16).

He is confident that the people have started to compare and see the performance of the elected representatives in the current Unity Government as well as the leadership of the party in Perlis.

“Of course, the most important thing is how the people will make an assessment of the current (state) government with what was done under BN (in the past). On the overall, of course, the people will think that the best government is from BN and the Unity Government that exists today.

“I’m sure the people can make a comparison (in) the BN era with the era (state government) we have today,“ he told reporters after officiating the Perlis BN Convention here today, which was also attended by Perlis BN chairman Datuk Rozabil Abdul Rahman.

Zambry, who is also the Minister of Higher Education, said that BN in the state has a very good potential to recapture Perlis when it is seen to have a well-organised machinery in addition to the strong spirit of cooperation and unity among them.

Meanwhile, he said BN will hold a national BN Convention on Nov 30 and a large-scale BN rally on Dec 7.