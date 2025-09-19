Perlis Customs seizes RM43 million in goods including drugs and vapes

PADANG BESAR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department in Perlis seized various untaxed and subsidised goods, drugs, and ketum worth over RM43 million during enforcement operations from January to August this year.

Perlis JKDM director Ismail Hashim revealed that the total seizures amounted to RM43,251,783 across 98 separate cases involving multiple prohibited items.

Drug seizures represented the highest value category with eight cases totalling RM23,250,630, followed by electronic cigarettes or vapes worth RM12,907,515 from three cases.

Other significant seizures included 36 cases of general goods valued at RM4,845,705 and three cases of frozen commodities worth RM1,099,656.

The department also confiscated tyres worth RM694,079 from three cases and ketum valued at RM231,425 from six cases during the eight-month period.

Cigarette seizures accounted for 30 cases with a total value of RM121,091, while one currency case involved RM65,000 in illicit funds.

Additional confiscations included firecrackers and fireworks worth RM16,741 from three cases, subsidised goods valued at RM10,591 from two cases, and liquor worth RM9,350 from three cases.

Ismail urged public cooperation in combating smuggling activities, particularly involving cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers, and drugs.

He warned that smuggling activities not only cause revenue losses for the country but also threaten national security and public well-being. – Bernama