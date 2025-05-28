PADANG BESAR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) of Perlis seized various undeclared goods, frozen chicken and motorcycle tyres, worth a total of RM645,832.52 recently.

Perlis Customs director Ismail Hashim said the seizures, made between May 5 and May 20, included cigarettes, liquor and tyres totalling RM379,756.52 while the frozen chicken seized was valued at RM266,076.

“The estimated tax and duties from the seizure is RM196,173.50,” he told a media conference at the enforcement store here today, adding that the 28,008 kilogrammes (kg) of frozen chicken was seized during an inspection of a container at the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) Complex here on May 5.

The seizure of 7,526 motorcycle tyres worth RM345,009 was discovered during an inspection of two containers at Port Klang, Selangor on May 20.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 133(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967 for making incorrect declarations or falsifying documents.

On May 17, Perlis Customs carried out two raids, one on a premises in Taiping, Perak where they seized 24,210 sticks of cigarettes and 113.25 litres of liquor worth a total of RM11,173.52; and the other in Sungai Petani where they seized 73,040 sticks of cigarettes worth RM23,574.

Ismail said investigations into these two seizures are being carried out under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 possessing, importing or exporting goods that are subject to duty or prohibited without proper authorisation.