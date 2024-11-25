SEPANG: The Perlis Inland Port (PIP) project in Chuping is expected to be completed by July next year, which will help stimulate the economy of the northern states, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

In this regard, he said a Cabinet paper would be presented to the Cabinet within the next two months for approval to transfer the cargo operations currently carried out at Padang Besar to the PIP.

“If this project moves forward, it will certainly become an economic project that will stimulate the economy in the northern region and Peninsular Malaysia,” he said in a press conference after chairing the National Logistics Task Force meeting here today.

Loke said the Transport Ministry, in principle, agrees and supports this effort, as it will unlock greater potential for handling more cargo between Thailand and Malaysia.

He explained that the process of relocating operations to PIP needs to be carried out carefully and will require coordination between agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, the Immigration Department and various border control agencies.

“We will carry it out as smoothly as possible to avoid disruptions to operations and export-import activities. That is why it requires Cabinet approval to provide the authority for all agencies to cooperate,” he said.

He added that the PIP project proves that the MADANI government does not neglect development in opposition-held states but continues to focus on advancing all states.

“This is a project that has the potential to unlock and generate economic growth, and it once again shows that for us in the federal government or MADANI government, we do not discriminate against any state.

“Although Perlis is not under the administration of the Unity Government, we continue to make efforts to develop all states and regions in Malaysia,” he said.

The PIP project, aimed at making Perlis a border city and international logistics hub, will be implemented through a public-private partnership.

The federal government, through the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority, will handle the development of external infrastructure, while Mutiara Perlis Sdn Bhd, a private sector entity, will develop the port and other related components.