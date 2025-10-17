Perlis KPDN ensures trader compliance with Deepavali 2025 price scheme

KANGAR: The Perlis branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living is actively ensuring traders comply with the Deepavali 2025 Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme.

Its director Rohaida Hassan stated that 38 enforcement officers are conducting monitoring at focal locations throughout the implementation period.

Monitoring locations include supermarkets, public markets, and essential goods sales centres across the state.

Rohaida confirmed that no complaints about price increases have been received so far.

She added that monitoring will continue to ensure traders comply with set maximum prices and use pink labels for controlled goods.

Stern action will be taken against traders who fail to comply with the maximum price scheme.

Non-compliance with pink label usage for controlled goods will also result in enforcement action.

The enforcement actions are taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

The scheme covers nine specific items for Deepavali 2025.

The controlled items are imported mutton with bone, tomatoes, red chilies, and small red onions.

Other items include rose onions from India of the ROS type, imported large onions, and Australian dhal.

Coconut kernels at the wholesale level and grated coconut at the retail level are also included.

The SHMMP for Deepavali 2025 began yesterday and will run until 22 October. – Bernama