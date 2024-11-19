Perlis people must fully understand the principles of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah

KANGAR: People living and working in Perlis, including key leadership figures, government administrative machinery, as well as Islamic religious teachers and holders of religious teaching credentials in the state, must fully understand the principles of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, said this aspiration aligns with the second mandate within the ‘Titah Tujuh Amanat’ declared by the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

“The mandate, among other things, reminds us that all administrative machinery in Perlis must strive to strengthen and solidify the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah, which serves as the foundation in the state of Perlis.

“Whether they choose to practise it personally is up to each individual. However, they must be given a clear understanding of Perlis’s stance on religious matters,” he said when closing the Religious Teachers Symposium at Dewan Warisan here today.

Also present were Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli dan Mufti Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin.