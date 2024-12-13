KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd’s chairman, Datuk Ir Dr Abdul Rahim Hashim, will resign from his post effective Jan 1, 2025.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the group said Abdul Rahim is stepping down to pursue other interests.

In a separate filing, the group announced the redesignation of its non-executive director, Datuk Sazali Hamzah, to non-executive chairman, effective Jan 1, 2025.

Sazali is currently the Petronas executive vice-president and chief executive officer of Downstream Business.

He also holds various positions as chairman/ director of various companies within Petronas Group.

Sazali was previously the managing director/ chief executive officer of Petronas Chemicals, a post he held from May 8, 2014 to Dec 31, 2021.

On Dec 13, 2024, the board of directors approved the appointment of Sazali as the company’s chairman in place of Abdul Rahim.

Sazali also holds 8,000 indirect interest in Petronas Chemicals.

Meanwhile, in another filing, the group announced the appointment of Abang Yusuf Abang Puteh as its non-independent director, effective Jan 1, 2025.

Abang Yusuf has over 25 years of experience in Petronas, and has served as the senior vice-president of Petronas LNG Assets, Gas and Maritime Business since June 2022.