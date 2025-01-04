KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) has clarified that the videos circulating on social media regarding a fire incident in Putra Heights, Puchong did not occur at any Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) station there.

“The three nearby Petronas stations (PS) - PS Putra Heights, PS KM2 LDP and PS Putra Bestari - are not affected but have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure. Customers may use the following alternatives for their refuelling needs, such as PS USJ 20, PS USJ 6 and PS USJ 9,” it said in a statement today.

PDB said it is working closely with all relevant parties “to ensure the safety of the communities, people and environment in line with our health, safety, security and environment policy and standards.”

Earlier, Petronas confirmed that a fire occurred at Petronas Gas Bhd’s (PGB) main pipeline near Putra Heights, Puchong, Selangor, at 8.10 am today. It said the affected pipeline has been isolated, and all relevant stakeholders have been informed.