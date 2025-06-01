PFA’s application for an injunction against FAM to be heard on Feb 7

KANGAR: The hearing of the application for an injunction to prevent the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) from holding its 61st Congress has been postponed to Feb 7.

The application was filed by the Perlis Football Association (PFA) as the plaintiff in December last year through Messrs Zamri Ibrahim & Co, naming 20 defendants, including FAM, FAM president Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin, FAM vice-president Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub and the Malaysian Sports Commissioner.

PFA president Zamri Ibrahim, when contacted by Bernama today, said the first hearing of the application at the High Court here was held via teleconference (Zoom) and Judge Dr Arik Sanusi Yeop Johari set the date for the defendant to file an affidavit.

A notice of application shared with the media, stated among others that the FAM as the first defendant until defendant 19 or its representatives or its agents or its officers or other staff are prevented from carrying out the nomination process or accepting any nomination of the FAM Executive Committee for the 2025-2029 term from affiliates or anyone until the case is finally decided.

In addition, the first defendant to defendant 19 or their representatives or their agents or their officers or other staff members are prevented from convening the 61st FAM Congress including electing a new Executive Committee for the term 2025-2029 on Feb 15, 2025 or at any time until the case is finally decided.

The first defendant up to defendant 19 or his representatives or his agents or his officers or other staff are barred from taking any action or attempting to take any action against the plaintiff until the case is finally decided.

Defendant 20 (Sports Commissioner) or his representatives or his agents or his officers or other staff members are appointed as interim administrators to defendant 1, when the term of the present FAM Executive Committee expires on March 12, 2025 until the case is finally decided.

The PFA also sought an injunction for the first defendant to defendant 19 to pay costs and other reliefs that the court deems appropriate.

The notice of application also mentions the reasons for the application, namely alleging that the first defendant to defendant 19 had suspended the plaintiff’s membership in FAM on Dec 4, 2024, restraining the plaintiffs from submitting nominations, attending and participating in the 61st FAM Congress as well as voting in the election of a new Executive Committee.

The plaintiff has also filed a writ to quash the suspension which was made without giving the plaintiff the right to be heard.