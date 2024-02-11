PH-BN cooperation should continue - PM Anwar

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Cooperation between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) should continue in the next general election following the political stability the country is currently enjoying.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in the current situation, it would be difficult for any political party to command a comfortable majority and Malaysia over the past two years was considered one of the most politically stable countries in the region.

“This (stability) is why Malaysia was one of the most easily accepted nations by the original BRICS countries from among 30 countries which applied,” he said.

According to him, political stability also caused Malaysia to have a clear government policy in terms of digital plans, semiconductors, energy transition and so on.

Anwar said these policies were supported by an efficient administration with the appointment of a new Chief Secretary to the Government, who wanted changes among civil servants.

“If this is agreed and as we found consensus in the cabinet, I think it is appropriate for us to find a way to continue the cooperation between PH and BN,“ he said.

He said this at the ‘Temu Anwar Generasi Ada Idea (Gen-AI) programme at the Gravitas Business Park, Jalan Baru Prai, Penang.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.