KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Security Industry Association (PIKM) has backed the Home Ministry’s Enforcement and Control Division’s prosecution of a couple offering security services without a valid licence.

PIKM president Datuk Mohammad Ubaidillah Enam said unlicensed security service providers pose a significant risk to individuals, premises and property.

“These companies often employ illegal immigrants who have not undergone any security screening before being hired.

“They not only compromise the security standards and regulations set by KDN, but can also jeopardise the integrity and reputation of the industry as a whole,“ he said in a statement today.

In addition to security concerns, he said unlicensed companies often provide services at lower prices than licensed firms because they are not subject to the regulations and operational costs required of legitimate service providers.

Mohammad Ubaidillah said this creates unfair competition, which affects the competitiveness of licensed companies and ultimately negatively impacts the security industry’s economy.

He said enforcing action against unlicensed service providers is essential to ensure public safety and compliance with the law in the security industry.

“PIKM will continue to collaborate with KDN, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) to provide information on parties employing illegal immigrants. We hope to effectively eliminate the issue of unlicensed service providers and the hiring of illegal workers,“ he said.

PIKM also suggested that KDN revise the Private Agencies Act 1971 to allow legal action against unlicensed service providers and clients who engage these companies and employ illegal workers.

On Tuesday, a security company director and her husband were fined RM5,000 by the Magistrate’s Court in Petaling Jaya after pleading guilty to running a private security business without the licence required by KDN last year.