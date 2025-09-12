PKNS launches Buy & Win campaign with prizes up to RM100,000

SHAH ALAM: Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) has launched a ‘Buy & Win’ campaign offering the first 30 buyers of selected property projects prizes worth up to RM100,000.

The campaign runs from September 1 to November 30 to show appreciation to customers who sign a Sale and Purchase Agreement for selected properties during the promotion period.

It features two opportunities: ‘PKNS Homes Beli Terus Onz!’ for ready-to-move-in homes or commercial units and ‘PKNS Homes Big Bonus’ for properties still under construction.

Exclusive residential projects under the ‘Beli Terus Onz!’ segment include Opal Residensi and Alena in Shah Alam, Hijauan Enklaf in Setia Alam, and Datum Jelatek in Kuala Lumpur.

Commercial units are available at Menara U in Shah Alam, Anggun Avenue in Setia Alam, and The Strand in Kota Damansara.

The ‘Big Bonus’ segment includes projects under construction like Puteri Ariana 1 in Kota Puteri, Ixora in Antara Gapi, and three developments in Cyber Valley: Aludra, Adhara, and Auva.

It also includes the Linkar 52 serviced apartments in the SA Sentral development in Shah Alam.

Lucky buyers can win gold bars, Apple Watch Series 10, iPads, Sony PlayStation 5 consoles, and exclusive holiday packages.

Ten winners will be chosen each month from September to November 2025 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Official announcements will be made on PKNS Homes’ social media platforms from October to December 2025.

PKNS Sales and Marketing General Manager Fadli Mohd Ariff said the campaign shows appreciation to customers who continually support its residential projects.

He added that buyers can own a quality home at the best value while having the chance to win exclusive prizes.

PKNS remains committed to providing quality, affordable, and competitive housing options after more than 60 years in the property development industry.

For more information, visit www.pkns.gov.my or follow the official PKNS and PKNS Homes pages on Facebook and Instagram. – Bernama