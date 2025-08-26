PKNS rewards 66 staff for excellent service and loyalty at APC 2025

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Development Corporation recognised sixty-six staff members for exceptional service and contributions throughout 2024 during its 2025 Excellent Service Awards ceremony.

PKNS announced that fifty employees received the Excellent Service Award while sixteen others received the inaugural Group Chief Executive Officer’s Special Award.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that PKNS serves as a vital economic driver ensuring sustainable and competitive progress for the state.

He emphasised that every PKNS employee must adopt innovative approaches to overcome emerging development challenges without relying on outdated methods.

“This applies not only to the award recipients, but all PKNS staff who must continue to serve with dedication and commitment in the pursuit of service excellence.”

“I have full confidence that all PKNS employees will continue to work hand in hand to deliver excellent service with integrity while implementing continuous improvement to produce high quality human capital for the sustainability of this agency’s role and the progress of the state.”

Excellent Service Award recipients each received an appreciation certificate, a one thousand ringgit cheque, and a one-year performance incentive equivalent to their Annual Salary Increase.

Group CEO Special Award winners also received appreciation certificates and one thousand ringgit cheques each.

The ceremony additionally honoured thirty long-serving employees with twenty, twenty-five, and thirty years of service alongside thirteen retiring staff members.

Long-service awardees received gold medallions, Bank Simpanan Nasional premium savings certificates, and appreciation certificates.

Retirees were presented with gold medallions, BSN premium savings certificates, appreciation certificates, and wristwatches for their spouses.

All awards were presented by Amirudin, who serves as PKNS chairman, alongside group chief executive officer Dato’ Mahmud Abbas. – Bernama