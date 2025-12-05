SEREMBAN: The PKR election to select new leadership for the 2025-2028 term is crucial towards strengthening the party in preparation for the 16th General Election (GE16), said PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

Rafizi , who is also Economy Minister, said the newly elected leadership must work hard to fortify the party and be capable of addressing various issues raised by the people, particularly those concerning the economy and corruption.

“The business of the party is to win the general election, meaning we must cater to the voters’ expectations, ensure what is expressed is appropriate, and strengthen the party. Holding a position is a great trust,“ he said in his speech during the “Hidupkan Idealisme Reformasi Dalam Ujian Kuasa” (HIRUK) tour here last night.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Mat, both of whom are PKR vice presidents.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin described this party election as vital in facing the general election and with 10 days left until the (party) polls, it is hoped that the voting process will proceed smoothly and positively.

“What is needed is prayer, determination and confidence. We need leaders who are willing to fight, and we will ensure PKR continues to succeed,“ he said.

Nik Nazmi, on the other hand, said the election mood this time is slightly different as PKR is now part of the Federal Government and the party president is also the Prime Minister, making this election more closely watched by the public.

“That is why, in this election, we don’t want any disruptions to the party. Whoever contests, it is not an issue. We want the election to be conducted positively, transparently, and properly,“ he said.

In this PKR election, the deputy president post will see a straight fight between Rafizi and Nurul Izzah Anwar, while Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is unchallenged for the top post.

For the four vice president posts, 12 individuals have submitted their nominations, including four incumbents – Aminuddin, Nik Nazmi, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang, and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The PKR National Congress, including the Youth Wing (AMK) and Women’s Congress, is scheduled to take place from May 22 to 24 in Johor Bahru, with May 23 set as polling day.