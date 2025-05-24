JOHOR BAHRU: The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Political Bureau will hold a special meeting, likely on May 29, to discuss preparations for the Sabah state election.

PKR president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the special meeting will focus on preparations for the election.

“Perhaps in the next few days, before many people depart for Makkah, including some of our leaders who will embark on the haj pilgrimage. I pray for them to be rewarded with ‘haj mabrur’ (a blessed pilgrimage).

“...but before they leave, once the ASEAN and ASEAN-GCC-China Summits conclude, perhaps on the 29th of this month, we will hold a political bureau meeting, to discuss preparations for the Sabah state election,” he said.

He said this when winding up his policy speech at the PKR 2024/2025 National Congress, which concludes today.

Commenting further, Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said that discussions have already been held with Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, regarding potential collaboration.

“I have held discussions to ensure that any collaboration recognises the contributions of Keadilan and Pakatan Harapan (PH), and that they are given a fair opportunity to participate in efforts to champion and protect the rights of the people of Sabah,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, gave his assurance that PKR and PH will be allocated a reasonable number of state seats to contest in the upcoming Sabah polls.

Earlier, deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar, when winding up debate on president’s policy speech, expressed hope that PKR would be allocated at least 13 seats to contest in the upcoming state election, and urged the party president to engage in discussions with Unity Government coalition partners on the matter.