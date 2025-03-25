PETALING JAYA: PKR Deputy Information Chief I Datuk Seri R. Ramanan says the bid by seven leaders, including himself, for the vice-president post reflects the party’s strong democracy.

He said such contests are healthy and align with the party’s values, while also expressing confidence that grassroots members will make the best choice.

Ramanan said his decision to run in the May party elections is to ensure grassroots voices are heard, especially as PKR prepares for the 16th General Election (GE16).

“This election is crucial because it will shape the party’s direction while we are in government. It’s important to ensure grassroots concerns are properly represented in preparation for the next GE.

“Grassroots members understand the political landscape. Even if they don’t work in offices, they follow political developments closely and are well-informed,” he told reporters after at a breaking of fast event hosted by the Cooperative Institute of Malaysia (IKMa) and the media here today.

Earlier today, Ramanan announced his candidacy to further strengthen and empower PKR from the grassroots level to the central leadership.

The Sungai Buloh MP also said he had informed Prime Minister and PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of his decision.

Four incumbents have already confirmed their plans to defend their vice-president seats: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, and Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

Another vice-president incumbent, Nurul Izzah Anwar has also announced her candidacy, while PKR Information Chief and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil declared his intention to run on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ramanan, who is also Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, highlighted the media’s important role in providing accurate and balanced information, especially in today’s digital era.

He said the media not only shares news but also shapes public perception and helps explain government policies effectively.