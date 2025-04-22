KUALA LUMPUR: Co-founder and vice-president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Nurul Izzah Anwar, has been listed among 30 global influential voices on Project Syndicate’s Forward Thinkers List.

Project Syndicate, a global non-profit media organisation, in their website stated that the list aims to recognise and spotlight emerging intellectual innovators among academia, policymaking, civil society and the private sector.

“These individuals tackle a wide range of critical issues, from climate change and geopolitics to the future of capitalism and the health of liberal democracy.

“Each participant is a leader in their field, and we believe their insights will not only shape public discourse within their respective countries but also have a growing impact on the global stage in the years to come,” it said.

Professor of Economics at Yale University, Marina Halac; Professor of Economics at Harvard University, Oleg Itskhoki; and Professor of Public Policy of Government at the University of Oxford, Yeling Tan were also in the list.

According to the media organisation, the list’s final selection was carefully chosen by it’s editors with the aim of showcasing voices they believe would help shape and illuminate political debates in the years to come.

Began in the early 1990s, Project Syndicate provides and distributes commentary and analysis on a wide range of international issues.

In 2024, it is reported that Project Syndicate commentaries were published a total of 16,904 times around the world.