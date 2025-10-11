PKR Women’s wing submits candidate list for Sabah state election

NIBONG TEBAL: The PKR Women’s wing has submitted a list of names including new faces to the party’s top leadership for candidate selection in the upcoming 17th Sabah State Election.

PKR Women’s Chief Fadhlina Sidek stated that the proposed women candidates possess extensive experience, solid backgrounds, and strong community connections.

She confirmed that selected candidates have received party mandates and member support to ensure electoral victory.

Fadhlina made these remarks after attending the Official Opening Ceremony of the Byram Estate Residents Resettlement Project inaugurated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The Education Minister revealed that PKR Women is targeting 30% female candidate representation in the state election.

She expressed confidence in the candidates’ qualifications based on their hard work and community contributions.

Fadhlina announced that the entire PKR Women’s machinery is in final preparation stages ahead of candidate nominations.

She confirmed that women’s wing preparations include ensuring candidate victory across identified seats.

The Sabah State Legislative Assembly dissolution was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor on October 6.

The Sabah State Assembly comprises 79 seats with 73 contested positions and six appointed assemblymen.

The Election Commission will hold a Special Meeting on October 16 to determine election dates and related matters. – Bernama