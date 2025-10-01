PKR Youth seeks update over video

PETALING JAYA: Wangsa Maju PKR Youth has sought clarification on the status of a 2019 police report lodged against Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in relation to a widely circulated video.

Wangsa Maju youth deputy chief Ammar Othman, in a statement, asked whether the report – filed by then Selangor PKR youth information chief Mohamad Shafiq Abdul Halim - had been withdrawn after he joined Bersatu.

He said the report, lodged on June 12, 2019, at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, was among the earliest formal complaints following the emergence of the controversial video during the Sandakan by-election. It also requested that the matter be referred to the Islamic religious authorities.

“PKR Youth is seeking clarification whether the report is still active or has been withdrawn and what this means for the investigation”

He noted that Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan had recently referred to the matter in a media statement. Ammar also urged the home minister to update the public on the investigation.