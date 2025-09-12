Plastic recycling factory fined RM65,000 for environmental violations

SHAH ALAM: A plastic scrap recycling company was fined a total of 65,000 ringgit by the Kuala Selangor Sessions Court for three environmental offences.

Selangor Department of Environment (JAS) Director Wandi Yadzid Yaakob confirmed the court’s decision after the factory manager pleaded guilty on the company’s behalf.

Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohamed Redza also imposed a 26-month prison sentence on the manager should the fine remain unpaid.

The case followed an integrated operation on March 13, 2023, prompted by public complaints about a premises on Jalan Bukit Badong.

Investigators discovered the site was operating as a plastic scrap recycling facility without proper authorisation.

They found large heaps of plastic scrap alongside two shredder machines and four pelletizer machines.

The premises had failed to provide the required written notification to environmental authorities.

It was also not equipped with a mandatory air pollution control system as stipulated by law.

One charge was brought under Section 34A(8) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

Two additional charges were filed under Regulation 29 of the Environmental Quality (Clean Air) Regulations 2014.

The Selangor JAS prosecuting officer requested a sentence that would serve as a deterrent to other companies.

JAS advises all companies to act responsibly and avoid undermining environmental sustainability for profit. – Bernama