PLKN 3.0 absentees under scrutiny, may face legal action

MELAKA: The National Service Training Department (JLKN) is currently assessing and reviewing the reasons given by candidates who did not turn up for the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 Series 2 of 2025, which kicked off on May 11.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said a report on this matter will be presented to the ministry soon for further action, as attendance for selected individuals in the second series is mandatory.

“Yes, there are indeed several (individuals) who did not show up, and at present, we are receiving and reviewing all the reports in detail regarding their reasons for absence.

“JLKN will present the findings to the Ministry of Defence soon. Essentially, this process is to raise awareness that once selected, it is mandatory for them to register, and we have provisions under the law to act on this,“ he told a press conference after officiating the Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) award ceremony at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC), Ayer Keroh here today.

He said a review of the reasons is currently underway, as trainees’ attendance is governed by Section 18(1) of the National Service Training Act 2003 (Act 628) and that selected individuals who failed to attend without a valid excuse may face legal consequences, including a fine of up to RM3,000, imprisonment for a maximum of six months, or both.

It was previously reported that 344 PLKN 3.0, Series 2/2025 trainees had reported for 45 days of training between May 11 and June 24.

Out of this number, 206 male trainees and 138 female trainees reported at Rejimen 505 (AW) Camp, Force 136 Camp in Pekan, Pahang, and Rejimen 515 (AW) Camp, Jalan Buku Lima, Kuala Lumpur.

“So far, the main reasons for trainee absences that we have received are related to health, employment, and furthering studies. We are trying to improve related aspects to ensure 100 per cent attendance for every session of the programme,“ he said.

At the ceremony earlier, 1,000 veterans from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), along with widows and heirs of veterans from Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, were presented with the PJM. The award honours the bravery and sacrifice of military personnel in fulfilling their duties to the nation.

As of March, 48,346 MAF veterans who met the requirements have received the PJM. The award has been coordinated by the MAF’s Department of Veterans Affairs since March 2004.