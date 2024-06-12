KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that the government and the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) have carried out comprehensive quantitative and qualitative studies on the implementation of the revamped National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0.

He said various academic studies, alongside youth engagement data, participant satisfaction rates, and assessments of patriotism levels, all indicate positive outcomes from the programme.

“PLKN 3.0 will be implemented with a new concept and format for Malaysians, aged 17 and above, starting in 2025. This new concept and format takes into account the evaluation of the implementation of the previous PLKN,” he said in a statement, today.

He said this in response to the recommendations by the chairman of the Special Select Committee on Nation Building, Education and Human Resource Development, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, who had urged the government to halt PLKN 3.0’s implementation.

Elaborating further, Mohamed Khaled emphasised that the programme’s reintroduction aims to create a new generation focused on patriotism, strong values, unity, and volunteerism.

He said that at the same time, PLKN 3.0 plays a crucial role in nurturing young people’s interest in the military field and contributing to the nation. It is not merely a basic military training programme.

He added that the programme incorporates a Nationhood Training Module, which includes elements of strong identity, patriotism, and unity, designed to achieve its outlined objectives.

Addressing comparisons with conscription programmes in other countries, Mohamed Khaled emphasised that such comparisons are not equitable, as those programmes primarily focus on prolonged active military service.

“To address the shortcomings identified during the previous implementation of PLKN, MINDEF is conducting comprehensive preparations, including trial training and pilot projects for PLKN 3.0, which will commence at Territorial Army camps as early as January 2025,” he explained.

To optimise costs, the Defence Minister said the programme would be implemented at 13 Territorial Army camps, 20 public universities, Teachers Education Institutes (IPGs), and several polytechnics nationwide.

“MINDEF believes that fostering patriotism and instilling noble values in young people are not incidental or secondary matters for the nation,” he said.

“In a nutshell, PLKN 3.0 is a vital and indispensable initiative for nation-building with current circumstances strongly support and justify the programme’s reintroduction,” he added.