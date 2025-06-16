PLKN 3.0 Series 3/2025 trainee intake status verification opens tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Applicants for the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 Series 3/2025 may verify their intake status starting tomorrow at 10 am.

The National Service Training Department (JLKN) in a statement today said the intake status can be checked via the department’s official website or PLKN 3.0 link at https://plkn.mod.gov.my/pelatih/semakan/form.

To ensure a smooth registration and administrative process, selected trainees are required to confirm their attendance via the same link by July 11.

“For further information, please contact the Trainee Unit, Training Sector, JLKN at 03-4013 (Extensions: 3612/3613/3614/3604/3603/3626) or visit the website at https://jlkn.mod.gov.my,” the statement said.

PLKN 3.0 Series 3/2025 will run from Sept 7 to Oct 21, involving two Territorial Army regiment camps; the 515th Regiment in Kuala Lumpur and 505th Regiment in Pekan, Pahang.

Previously, a total of 550 trainees, comprising 350 male and 200 female trainees took part in PLKN 3.0 Series 2/2025 which is scheduled to conclude on June 24.