PLUS expects 2.2 million vehicles daily during Malaysia Day holidays

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad expects traffic volumes to surge to 2.2 million vehicles per day on its highway network during peak travel days.

The anticipated increase is due to the combination of school holidays and the Malaysia Day celebration period.

PLUS has identified September 12, 13, 19, and 20 as the expected peak travel days with the highest traffic volumes.

The company advises highway users to consult the digital travel schedule, MyPLUS-TTA, available on the PLUS app.

Recent enhancements now allow access to MyPLUS-TTA on selected peak days to assist with journey planning.

This digital tool is designed to help users plan their travel on both the PLUS Expressway and East Coast Expressway 2 more efficiently.

PLUS states that using the travel schedule will help ensure smoother traffic flow during these peak periods.

Motorists are also advised to download or update the PLUS app for easier journey planning.

The company reminds travelers to ensure sufficient Touch ‘n Go card or eWallet balances before beginning their journeys.

PLUS extended wishes for a happy 62nd Malaysia Day and safe holidays to all Malaysians. – Bernama