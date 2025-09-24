PM allocates RM100,000 for upgrade of dilapidated surau in Sungai Petani

SUNGAI PETANI: The Prime Minister has allocated RM100,000 for the upgrade of a dilapidated surau in Kampung Telok here.

Sungai Petani MP Dr Mohammed Taufik Johari confirmed that the project will be coordinated by the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department.

He stated that the upgrade works are expected to be completed within a four-month timeframe.

The surau, originally constructed in 2008, is currently in a poor state of repair.

Dr Mohammed Taufik highlighted specific issues including a leaking roof and ceiling alongside an outdated electrical system.

“The surau’s condition had caught the Prime Minister’s attention, and he had approved RM100,000 for its repairs,” he told reporters after a site inspection.

He added that the surau has a capacity for 300 worshippers and has been in serious disrepair for over three years.

The MP expressed hope that the upgrade would bring greater comfort to the local villagers.

In a separate development, Dr Mohammed Taufik commented on the government’s BUDI MADANI RON95 programme.

He stated that the BUDI95 initiative is widely regarded as the most effective way to curb fuel subsidy leakages.

He said the government had considered feedback from various stakeholders when implementing the programme.

The MP also confirmed that the government is ready to refine the BUDI95 system if necessary. – Bernama