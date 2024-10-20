PM Anwar affirms Malaysia’s commitment to strategic partnership with Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will continue to be a strategic partner to Indonesia, while strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly nations, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

In a Facebook post, Anwar expressed his confidence that the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto will enhance collaboration with Malaysia and elevate the region’s standing on the global stage.

“I attended this meaningful and significant ceremony, marking a milestone in Indonesia’s democratic history and regional political development, as a gesture of respect for the people of Indonesia.

“With Bapak Prabowo Subianto’s long political journey, having faced numerous challenges and tests, I am confident that he will serve wholeheartedly and, together with Malaysia, help foster harmony and elevate the stature of this region to greater heights,” he said.

Earlier today, the prime minister attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prabowo, 73, as Indonesia’s President for the 2024-2029 term at the Indonesian Parliament.

He was among 19 foreign leaders and heads of state invited to the event, including Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., Prime Minister of Serbia Milos Vucevic, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Xanana Gusmao.

He also expressed his appreciation to Indonesia’s seventh President, Joko Widodo, for his contributions and cooperation with Malaysia during his tenure from Oct 20, 2014 to Oct 20, 2024.

Prabowo now takes the helm as the leader of the world’s third-largest democracy by population, following his victory in the 2024 Presidential Election on Feb 14 where he secured 59 per cent of the vote.

Alongside Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 37, Prabowo defeated challengers Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, who received about 25 per cent and 16 per cent of the votes, respectively.