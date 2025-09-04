PM Anwar and Sarawak Premier to launch SSLR Phase 2 in Limbang

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will officiate the launch of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road Phase 2 on September 11.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi confirmed the attendance of both leaders at the ceremony in Limbang.

The launch event will take place at a site along the ongoing SSLR Phase 2 construction route in the Limbang division.

Nanta announced the details following the Sarawak 2025 Facility Management Industry Engagement Session in Kuching.

He noted that September also marks the first anniversary of the Letter of Acceptance issued to the construction company.

The SSLR project represents a critical infrastructure initiative designed to enhance rural road networks in Borneo.

It aims to significantly improve connectivity between the states of Sarawak and Sabah.

Phase 2 involves constructing a 322-kilometre road link connecting Limbang, Miri, Lawas, and Sabah while bypassing Brunei.

The federal government approved this phase in 2021, encompassing both new road construction and upgrades to existing routes.

This development will link Lawas with Limbang and extend connectivity to Mulu town.

Northern Sarawak is expected to experience substantial benefits from the improved infrastructure.

Enhanced mobility will stimulate local economic activities and create new opportunities for residents.

The project will also reduce dependency on transit routes that currently pass through neighbouring Brunei. – Bernama