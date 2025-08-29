PM Anwar attends National Day rehearsal

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended the full rehearsal for the 2025 National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya, where he also took time to greet parade officials.

Anwar arrived at the venue at 8.38 am and was welcomed by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Chairman of the Main Committee for the 2025 National Day and Malaysia Day Celebrations (HKHM).

During his nearly 20-minute visit, the Prime Minister received resounding cheers as he greeted participants of the human graphic performance involving 2,000 students, held in conjunction with the rehearsal.

Also present were Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Information Department Director-General (JAPEN) Julina Johan.

The 2025 National Day celebration will officially begin this Sunday at 7 am with the arrival of the country leaders, followed by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The ceremony will open with the raising of the Jalur Gemilang by the Royal Malaysian Navy, the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge, and a 2.1-kilometre parade featuring contingents from government agencies, the private sector, and non-governmental organisations.

This year’s celebration will be enlivened by 14,010 participants, 78 vehicles, seven decorated floats, 116 animals, and 21 marching bands. - Bernama