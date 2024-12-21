SUBANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called for an immediate end to any narratives involving racial profiling in the context of aid distribution and efforts to combat hardcore poverty in the country.

He emphasised that the government’s policy is unequivocal that aid should be provided without racial discrimination as part of the ongoing effort to eradicate hardcore poverty.

“I strongly disagree with racial profiling. If you look at my policy history, even during my tenure with the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM), I opposed the New Economic Policy, especially its focus on racial profiling,“ he said in a press conference today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said this in response to claims by certain parties that the additional RM130 million allocation channelled for the Indian community was insufficient.

He said the RM130 million allocation was only part of the assistance for the Indian community which also covered several initiatives under the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN Nasional) and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM).

The Prime Minister said that Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan had been directed to introduce more initiatives under the ministry, specifically for the Indian community.

Anwar also voiced his disappointment over attempts to stoke racial sentiments by claiming that Malays were under threat under the MADANI Government’s leadership, or that the Indian community was being neglected.

He dismissed such allegations as baseless, pointing to the federal government’s equitable distribution of resources to all states, including those governed by the opposition. For instance, state allocations for next year will see Perlis receiving an increase, to RM215.97 million, Kedah (RM532.07 million), Kelantan (RM429.05 million), and Terengganu (RM450.12 million).

Additionally, he highlighted increased funding for development initiatives, such as flood mitigation projects, with Perlis allocated RM15 million, Kedah (RM132 million), Kelantan (RM146.19 million), and Terengganu (RM77.1 million).

Regarding water supply projects, Anwar noted that Perlis will receive RM11 million next year, while Kedah is allocated RM78.6 million, Kelantan (RM515.6 million), and Terengganu (RM2.6 million).