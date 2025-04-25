KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for the swift implementation of the Warisan KL: Warisan Ibu Kota Malaysia MADANI project launched today, while ensuring the needs and comfort of the majority are taken into account.

He said although the project focuses on revitalising Kuala Lumpur and promoting modern nation-building, it must not sideline the people, heritage and cultural values.

“We want this programme expedited because we aim to position Malaysia within a modern and technologically advanced framework, but one that remains deeply rooted in our heritage, culture and values- bringing comfort and benefits to the wider public.

“This heritage effort must ensure public comfort, green spaces, safety, scenic open fields, and access for walking and cycling. This is our vision of a modern, new city - not for any particular class, but to serve the needs of all,” he said at the launch held at Menara 1, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

The Prime Minister said development should not be focused solely on attracting tourists and the elite, while the needs of the majority are overlooked.

He said there is no issue with promoting seven-star hotels or grand restaurants, it is equally important not to marginalise the 80 per cent of Malaysians who rely on street stalls, warung food, and small eateries.

“We are not against efforts to attract tourists and the upper class, but development must not revolve around that alone.That is why I have emphasised to DBKL that small establishments, including stalls and warungs that are clean and comply with strict regulations, must be upgraded and dignified, as 75 to 80 per cent of the people rely on them,” he said.

Warisan KL is a strategic initiative aimed at transforming Kuala Lumpur’s historic core into a vibrant cultural and creative zone, guided by the Kuala Lumpur Local Plan 2040 and built on a culture-based approach to urban development.

Through 10 flagship pilot projects, Warisan KL aspires to position Kuala Lumpur as a globally recognised creative city that is inclusive, connected and reflective of Malaysia’s identity.

The project spans five main core zones, each with distinct features and functions, supported by surrounding buffer zones encompassing iconic landmarks and urban spaces that strengthen the identity of the city’s historic centre.

It adopts a culture-led urban regeneration model to recreate the city as a dynamic creative and cultural destination aligned with the inclusive, progressive, and sustainable vision of Malaysia MADANI.

The project also brings together key strategic partners, including DBKL, Think City, Khazanah, government-linked companies, investment arms, and players in the arts and culture scene - united in their commitment to shaping Kuala Lumpur as a city for all and a true reflection of the nation’s identity.

Among the key projects are the Dataran Merdeka Heritage Area, Carcosa Seri Negara, Merdeka 118, the Masjid Jamek Enclave, the Tun Abdul Razak Memorial and the Kuala Lumpur Railway Station.