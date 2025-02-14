PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for a review and amendment of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, who is also spokesperson for the MADANI government, said details will be presented by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in Parliament soon.

“In principle, several matters related to improving or reviewing Sosma have been discussed and agreed upon,” he said at his weekly media briefing today.

Fahmi said the government is also looking into amendments to the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 to facilitate certain processes for organisations or groups wishing to hold peaceful gatherings.

“This is certainly related to recent events. The government continuously reviews laws, and where necessary or possible, improvements will be made,” he said.