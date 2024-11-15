PM Anwar conveys condolences to Sheikh Al-Azhar over sister’s passing

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his condolences to the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif (Sheikh Al-Azhar) Prof Dr Ahmad Muhammad Ahmad At-Tayyeb on the passing of his beloved sister yesterday.

“I had just met Dr Ahmad during my visit to Egypt. May Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus and bestow upon Dr Ahmed’s family patience and strength during this time of loss.

“My thoughts and prayers are with him. Al-Fatihah,” he shared in a Facebook post today.

According to the Muslim Council of Elders website, Dr Ahmad’s elder sister Samiha Mohammed Ahmad Al-Tayyeb died yesterday.