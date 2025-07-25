PM Anwar expresses condolences over Russia plane crash tragedy

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed deep sorrow over the plane crash in Russia’s Far East, offering condolences to the grieving families.

“I was saddened to learn of the plane crash in Russia’s Far East. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones,” Anwar said in a Facebook post.

He highlighted the fragility of life and the importance of shared humanity beyond geopolitical differences.

The AN-24 aircraft crashed in Russia’s Amur Region, catching fire during descent.

Initial reports confirmed no survivors among the 46 passengers, including two children, and six crew members.

Anwar added, “Malaysia conveys its condolences to the Russian people and stands in quiet solidarity with all who mourn.” - Bernama