PM Anwar extends aid to MAF veteran battling nerve disease in Kuantan

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended assistance to Malaysian Armed Forces veteran Mohd Rawi Hussin, who is suffering from a nerve-related disease.

The contribution, comprising cash and food aid, was handed over by the Prime Minister’s political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, during a visit to Mohd Rawi’s residence in Taman Balok Pantai, Kuantan, Pahang.

Ahmad Farhan said the assistance symbolised appreciation for the veteran’s sacrifices, which could never truly be repaid.

“Upon our arrival, Mohd Rawi could not hold back his tears as we greeted him.”

“Despite struggling with a disease, he continues to face daily life with patience and resilience.”

“Malaysia Day is not just a date on the calendar but a moment to honour national heroes.”

“Uncle Rawi is among those who sacrificed for the nation, enabling us to enjoy peace and independence today,” he said in a Facebook post, which was also shared by the Prime Minister.

Ahmad Farhan also prayed for Mohd Rawi to be granted good health, strength and peace, and for his sacrifices to be counted as deeds of lasting benefit. – Bernama