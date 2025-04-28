KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his condolences to the family of Pertubuhan IKRAM Malaysia (IKRAM) secretary-general Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari, 50, who died at the National Cancer Institute this morning.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar also prayed for the deceased’s soul to be granted forgiveness and for his family to be blessed with strength during this difficult time.

Anwar said that besides holding a leadership role in IKRAM, Shahrul Aman had also led Bersih around 2018.

Meanwhile, IKRAM, in a Facebook post, said the funeral prayer for Shahrul Aman would be performed at the Universiti Putra Malaysia Mosque in Serdang after the zuhur prayers, before he is laid to rest at the nearby cemetery.

IKRAM assistant secretary-general Khubaib Azahari said Shahrul Aman had previously served at the MIMOS Quantum Intelligence Centre before deciding to leave his career to serve with IKRAM, in addition to holding the position of Bersih acting chairman.

He said Shahrul Aman was a steadfast figure in the struggle for dakwah and community development and had been active in the Islamic student movement in the United Kingdom through the Majlis Syura Muslimun while pursuing his studies in London.

“The entire IKRAM family is deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved brother... his passing is a significant loss to the Islamic movement in Malaysia and internationally.

“Throughout his life, Allahyarham had demonstrated exemplary leadership, marked by commitment, dedication and sincerity in advancing the agenda of dakwah, education, unity, humanitarian work and reform in Malaysia,” he said in a Facebook post.