PM Anwar extends condolences to family of Manjeet Singh Dhillon

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his condolences to the family of former Malaysian Bar President Manjeet Singh Dhillon, who passed away on Monday at the age of 82.

He also described Manjeet as a good friend and an exceptional lawyer with deep expertise in his field.

“As a close friend, I am deeply affected by his passing. My condolences once again to his family,” he posted on Facebook.

Manjeet, who served as president of the Malaysian Bar from 1991 to 1992 and former president of the Royal Lake Club, passed away at his home in Bukit Damansara, early Monday morning.

Among the high-profile cases he handled was the murder of cosmetics millionaire Datuk Sosilawati Lawiya, where he defended N. Pathmanabhan, one of the four accused.

The criminal lawyer also represented political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda in the civil suit filed by the family of Altantuya Shaariibuu, the Mongolian woman who was murdered in 2006.