KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has conveyed his heartfelt congratulations in conjunction with the official birthday of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim, today.

He also prayed for Sultan Ibrahim, who is also the King of Malaysia, and the entire royal family to always be blessed with Allah’s mercy and guidance, as well as to remain in good health, prosperity and sovereignty.

“With utmost respect to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the Sovereign Ruler of the State and Territories of Johor Darul Ta’zim, the King. I extend my highest congratulations on the occasion of the official birthday celebration on March 23.

‘May Allah preserve the Sultan,’” he said in a Facebook post today.