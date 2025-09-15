PM Anwar extends support to colon cancer patient in Kuantan

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended financial assistance and essential supplies to colon cancer patient Muhd Nir Izat Yaakob.

The aid delivery demonstrated solidarity with individuals battling serious health conditions across Malaysia.

Political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi personally delivered the contribution during a visit to Muhd Nir Izat’s residence in Taman Dato’ Rashid, Kuantan.

Ahmad Farhan observed the patient’s remarkable composure and resilience throughout their interaction.

He noted that Muhd Nir Izat maintained his strength and occasionally smiled during their conversation.

The political secretary listened attentively to the cancer fighter’s personal experiences and aspirations.

Ahmad Farhan shared these observations through a Facebook post that the Prime Minister subsequently shared.

He offered prayers for divine healing and strength for both Muhd Nir Izat and his family members.

The visit emphasised that cancer patients should never face their challenges without community support. – Bernama