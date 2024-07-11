PM Anwar hopes Trump administration will have positive impact on geopolitics

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is hopeful that President-elect Donald Trump’s victory will yield positive outcomes, not only for bilateral relations and trade but also for geopolitics.

“We will welcome any positive stance by the United States towards peace, especially in putting an end to Israel’s violent attacks on Gaza and recognising the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people,” the Prime Minister said during a press conference held in conjunction with his working visit to Beijing.

Anwar also expressed hope that Trump would find a path to reconciliation in the Ukraine conflict, which could in turn assist in resolving the world’s economic turmoil.

Trump, 78, secured victory in the US Presidential election held on November 5, surpassing the 270 Electoral College votes needed to defeat Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

This victory marks Trump’s return to the US presidency for a second time, having previously served from 2017 to 2021.