PM Anwar hosts Bangladesh chief adviser for bilateral talks in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hosted an official luncheon today for Bangladesh Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus.

The visiting dignitary arrived at Perdana Putra earlier for a bilateral meeting with Anwar.

Students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 8 (1) greeted both leaders with chants of “Welcome to Malaysia.”

A cultural performance by Istana Budaya dancers showcased the Tingkah MADANI dance.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan were among the attendees.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim also joined the event.

Yunus arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a three-day official visit at Anwar’s invitation.

Wisma Putra stated that this visit reciprocates Anwar’s trip to Bangladesh in October 2024.

Total trade between Malaysia and Bangladesh reached RM13.35 billion in 2024, marking a 5.1 per cent increase from 2023.

Bangladesh remains Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner in South Asia.

Key Malaysian exports to Bangladesh include petroleum products, palm oil, and chemicals.

Textiles, footwear, and manufactured goods are among Bangladesh’s major exports to Malaysia.

The visit aims to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Diplomatic relations between both nations have been strong since 1972. - Bernama